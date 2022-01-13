Elder Scrolls Online adds new companion pet and weapon styles in Daedric War Celebration Event

There’s never been a better time to get back into Elder Scrolls Online — new chapters have been teased by the developers, and a new event is on the horizon. From January 20th (10am EST) until Feburary 1st (10am EST), players are invited to dive in to three popular zones: The Clockwork City, Morrowind, and The Summerset Isles for a chance to win some new pets and weapon styles never before seen.

While in the zones listed above, you have a chance to earn a Daedric War Spoils box whenever you complete one of the following:

Completing the event intro quest

Killing World and Delve bosses

Killing random enemies

Opening containers such as Treasure Chests, Safeboxes, Thieves Troves, and Harvest Nodes

Closing Abyssal Geysers

Killing bosses in any of the following trials: Asylum Sanctorum, Halls of Fabrication, and Cloudrest Trials

Furthermore, you can obtain a Glorious Daedric War Spoils box once a day by completing at least one daily quest in Vvardenfell, Summerset, or The Clockwork City. These boxes have a better chance at obtaining the new rewards.

Image via Zenimax

Speaking of, here are the main rewards you can get from the boxes:

Evergloam Champion Weapon Styles

Gloam Gryphon Fledging pet

Styles from any of the event zones

Treasure Maps for any of the event zones

Various sellable valuables

Crafting materials

Transmutation Crystals

You can also earn Event Tickets from completing daily quests in the zones, up to two a day. These tickets can be traded into the Impresario vendor for a variety of rewards, including Soulfire Dragon Illusion pet fragments and the new weapon styles and pet.

Finally, to really hammer home the idea that you should be spending the next few weeks in these zones, a variety of buffs have been activated through Vvardenfell, Summerset, and The Clockwork City: