Elijah Wood visits fans in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in search of good Turnip deals

A huge part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is to attract cool new villagers to your island. While everyone else is fighting to get Raymond to come to hang out at their campsite, Twitter user @directedbyrian attracted a very unusual guest to her island: Elijah Wood.

How do you get Elijah Wood to come to your island? Simple: Have good turnip prices. She used a simple strategy to get him to stop by; thankfully, it works on average people, too.

Jessa tweeted a photo of Timmy buying her turnips for 599 Bells each and asked readers to DM her for her Dodo Code. The ACNH community heavily monitors the hashtags #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons, #ACNH, and #turnipprices.

jessa 🦋 on Twitter my price for turnips is 599 bells!!! dm me for dodo code 💕 #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #acnh #turnipprices

Posting a high price for turnips is a surefire way to get attention from the masses. She was smart to avoid posting her Dodo Code publically. It’s easy to become overwhelmed with requests that way. She was still inundated with requests; she tweeted, “guys i am dming dodo codes as quickly as i can (!!!!) it is just vry overwhelming rn. pls be patient” an hour after her original post.

It wasn’t long before Elwood, from the town of Driftwood, stopped by.

jessa 🦋 on Twitter guys I tweeted my turnip prices and elijah wood just came to my island and hung out 😭😭😭😭😭 this is the best day in quarantine yet

It turns out, Elijah Wood has manners. He asked if he could pick some fruit! Everyone who visits ACNH islands should take note: This is how it’s done. Could you imagine the backlash if he didn’t? Being a gracious visitor is good PR for sure.

Speaking of good PR, Jessa hopes her excellent turnip prices (and 5+ years of digital outreach and storytelling experience) can land her a new gig when she graduates next month. She certainly knows how to grab the Internet’s attention.