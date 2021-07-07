The 10 best villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are multiple villagers you can add to your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. These villagers will be living alongside you as you complete your daily tasks in the game, participate in seasonal activities with you, and even compete against you in island tournaments. Some of these villagers are liked a bit more by community members, and these are some of the best villagers you add to your Animal Crossing: New Horizons game.

Best villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

All of the villagers have a specific personality associated with them. There are eight in total, four for female villagers and four for males. Many of the popular male personalities are the ‘smug’ or ‘cranky’ ones, whereas the more popular females have the ‘normal’ or ‘snooty’ personality. The type of species of the villager is also factored into popularity. The most unpopular personalities are the female’s sisterly one, of the male’s jock.

10. Amelia the eagle

Image via Nintendo

Amelia the eagle has been the Animal Crossing series since Doubutsu no Mori and has appeared in each subsequent game since then, except for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. She has a snooty personality, with the catchphrase ‘cuz’, but has said ‘eaglet’ in other games. She’s a villager who enjoys cool style and loves to see that personality reflected in others.

9. Beau the deer

Image via Nintendo

Beau joins a cast of popular deer characters in Animal Crossing. Beau is one of the few lazy characters to make the list, but his impala-like appearance mixed with the carefree lazy personality makes him an excellent villager. He was introduced in New Leaf.



8. Audie the wolf

Image via Nintendo

Audie the wolf is a new character introduced in New Horizons. She’s a red wolf character with the peppy personality. Peppy characters are energetic and upbeat and usually dream of fame or popularity. It is believed the English version of the name came from the game designer’s grandmother, Audrey Buchanan, who supposedly logged over 3,500 hours in New Leaf who had the player character name Audie.

7. Fang the wolf

Image via Nintendo

Fang the wolf has been in all of the Animal Crossing games, except for Wild World. He’s a wolf who enjoys the frigid temperatures of winter and has a cranky personality. In New Horizons, he wears a default snowflake sweater to show off his admiration for the colder weather and is a welcome addition to any wintertime islanders.

6. Fauna the deer

Image via Nintendo

Fauna is a brown deer villager from New Leaf. She has the normal personality type. Her kindness fits with the typical deer stereotype and association with gentleness. Fauna is so popular there were official plushies of her made. Fauna’s Amiibo card can reach some high numbers, making her one of the more expensive ones to invite directly.

5. Lolly the cat

Image via Nintendo

The internet loves cats, and Lolly is no exception. Lolly is a grey tabby cat introduced in Animal Forest e+. Lolly has the normal personality type, making her kind and easy to befriend. Lolly is a popular character, likely due to her longevity in the series.

4. Julia the ostrich

Image via Nintendo

Julia the ostrich is another snooty villager that you can add to your island who greatly enjoys time by herself, reading with her rimmed glasses, or using her magnifying glass to explore the outdoors. her outfit and umbrella match her appearance in dazzling colors, with he favorite styles being elegant and gorgeous. While she is an ostrich, he tail and feather coloration makes her look almost like a peacock, giving her design a level of depth.

3. Diana the deer

Image via Nintendo

Diana first appeared in New Life as the only deer with the snooty personality. She is a white deer with purple, pink, and light cyan accents. Because of the snooty type of personality, Diana can be slow to warm up to the player and overall rude. Snooty villagers enjoy discussing appearance and gossip. Her decor choice is a clean, iconic style.

2. Raymond the cat

Image via Nintendo

Raymond the cat is another new addition to the Animal Crossing cast. Introduced in New Horizons, Raymond immediately became a popular choice among fans. Raymond is a grey cat with black ears and tail and black feet. He has some blond hair on his head and differently colored eyes, known as heterochromia, likely lending to his popularity. The internet loves Raymond and immortalizes him in fanart all over social media. Raymond has the smug personality type, which gives him a gentlemanly, although conceited, attitude.

1. Marshal the squirrel

Image via Nintendo

Marshal is the undisputed king of villagers. First introduced in New Leaf, he has been at the top of the popularity chart for years and is coveted by many fans. Marshal is a cream-colored squirrel with the smug personality type. He is prone to talking about how cool or superior he is in certain contexts but is friendly to the player. His popularity likely comes from the fact that smug personalities will sometimes flirt with the player. Marshal is so popular his Amiibo card can reach triple digits on auction sites.

The best villager to add to your list will be the ones you pick and relate with. The more you can connect with a villager, the more personal the relationship will be, making them a welcome member of your island.