Endzone: A World Apart: Survivor Edition comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in May

Publisher Assemble Entertainment has announced that Endzone: A World Apart: Survivor Edition is coming to current-gen consoles in a couple of months. This will be the first time the game is available on consoles and includes some exclusive features that aren’t in the PC version.

Endzone: A World Apart: Survivor Edition launches for PS5 and Xbox Seris X/S on May 19. The game is well known for its ruthless post-apocalyptic survival management gameplay, forcing players to battle the needs of their people and the elements while trying to keep everyone alive. The only goal is to survive for as long as possible, which won’t be for very long in your first few attempts.

The console version of the game includes all updates released so far for PC and the optional free downloadable content. In addition, developer Gentlymad Studios has implemented controls for gamepads that make the experience as smooth as possible for a game designed first for mouse and keyboard.

Anyone who picks the game up on console will experience exclusive missions developed specifically for console. These add to the lore of the world and help enhance the dynamic story that your survivors will tell as they battle sickness, radiation, the weather, and each other in a bid to live for one more day.