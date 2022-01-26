Epic Games and veteran developer Plastic launch new studio in Poland

Epic Games has bought a number of studios over the past few years, but this time it’s starting a new one. Veteran studio Plastic has joined forces with Epic to “collaborate closely with [a] publishing team that helps studios bring their creative visions to players around the world.”

That’s a quote from the official Epic Games announcement, which includes a call for developers in the art, engineering, and production departments. It also states that “Poland is a growing hub” for gaming, so planting a flag there seems to be a wise move for Epic. Not only that, but it seemingly brings Plastic back from the dead.

The most recent post on Plastic’s site is from 2015, just before it launched platformer Bound on PS4. Prior to that, Plastic developed several tech-first gaming experiences like Datura and Linger in Shadow. There’s been radio silence from the studio since Bound’s VR update in 2016 — until now. Epic “couldn’t be more excited” to join forces with the team at Plastic.

Epic Games has brought quite a few teams under its wing in recent times, in fact. Last year it bought Fall Guys dev Mediatonic in the spring and acquired Harmonix in the fall. Don’t be surprised if more studios follow suit in 2022.