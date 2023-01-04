eSports team XSET signs on Sophia the Robot, moving the robot uprising into the gaming realm

Every day we see A.I. become a more significant part of our lives, which is slowly becoming true for all forms of entertainment, including gaming. The newest proof of that fact comes from XSET, who have announced their latest signing to the organization — Sophia the robot.

In the unexpected move, the world’s most advanced A.I. will join XSET’s team of content creators, with plans to begin live streaming this year and producing content of her own to help learn more about gaming culture. In a video interview with Freethink, she spoke about enjoying the experience of learning about games and the culture of gaming, saying, “I am looking forward to being a part of gaming culture and being able to interact with humans on a personal level.” She also spoke about the decision to work with XSET, stating, “they are focused on the future, just like me,” and made mention of the organization’s focus on inclusion and diversity.

As for what viewers can expect from Sophia’s streaming content, she has said her favorite game is Vaolrant, and she also enjoys Call of Duty, Apex Legends, FIFA, and NBA 2k. To top it off, she also threw in a bit of trash talk and told Freethink, “I would love to play with anyone who thinks they can beat me.”

For those unfamiliar, Sophia is a famous A.I.-driven robot and is considered the face of human and robot relations. She is the first robot innovation ambassador for the United Nations Development Program. She has appeared in all forms of media, including the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the cover of Elle magazine, an interview with Will Smith, Good Morning Britain, and hundreds of conferences worldwide.

With this news, we can safely say that A.I. is making its way into the gaming world, and you can expect to see Sophia get into her live-streaming endeavors sometime this year.