Apex Legends will resummon Control and a new Seer Heirloom in Spellbound Collection Event

Despite the Wintertide event coming to a close just days ago, Apex Legends is wasting no time offering fans new and returning content. The battle royale has now revealed a magical incoming collection event fittingly named Spellbound, which brings along a set of 24 never-before-seen cosmetics and arguably its most popular LTM to date. More importantly, players jumping into the event will discover the latest unlockable Heirloom as well as a long-requested match setting.

Beginning on January 10, the Spellbound Collection Event kicks off with yet another appearance from Control, the fan-favorite 9v9 experience which is centered around capturing zones on large maps. This time around, the limited-time mode can be played in one of three locations: Storm Point’s Barometer, World’s Edge Lava Siphon, and Olympus’s Hammond Labs. Control has also undergone some slight changes, as teams losing by large deficits will now be able to skip spawn waves and all players will earn additional XP after each match.

As its name suggests, Spellbound sets its sights on adding a dash of sci-fi elements to Apex, tossing otherworldly, Legendary outfits for Seer, Mad Maggie, and Mirage into its collect-a-thon. However, its trailer has also teased a striking Horizon skin that evidently matches the getup of Marvel’s Scarlet Witch. Those who succeed in unlocking all 24 of Spellbound’s cosmetics will then be treated to Seer’s Showstoppers Heirloom, a pair of golden blades that release small, levitating crystals with each swipe made.

Although this amount of content alone justifies a collection event, developer Respawn Entertainment has announced that its update will mark the debut of Private Matches. From various screenshots, the feature is shown to allow players to create and join tournaments that support up to 20 teams of three. It is an undoubtedly major step forward for the franchise, but recent leaks have pointed to other big changes in the works. Last month, an image of supposed Legend Ballistic surfaced alongside potential character class shakeups, and one proven insider has even suggested wall-running could appear in the near future.