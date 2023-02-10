Etrian Odyssey Origins DLC features Persona and Shin Megami Tensei skins

The merry band of adventurers in Etrian Odyssey Origins will be able to dress up as some familiar faces, as the pre-order DLC for the game includes skins based on characters from the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series. Unfortunately, these DLC costumes cannot be used in every game in the collection, so there will be no Persona Q2 reunions in Etrian Odyssey’s world.

Etrian Origins Odyssey is a new collection announced during the first Nintendo Direct of 2023, containing HD remakes of the first three Etrian Odyssey games, which can also be purchased separately. The official Etrian Odyssey Origins website lists the pre-order DLC (as spotted by Siliconera), which adds skins based on characters from Atlus’ other JRPG franchises.

According to the Etrian Odyssey Origins website, the DLC for Etrian Odyssey HD adds skins for Joker from Persona 5 and Ringo from Soul Hackers 2, Etrian Odyssey II HD has skins for the Demi-Fiend from Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and Teddie from Persona 4 Golden, and Etrian Odyssey III HD features skins for Nahobino from Shin Megami Tensei IV and Aigis from Persona 3 Portable. These pre-order bonuses are available in individual releases and Etrian Odyssey Origins.

Atlus loves inter-company crossovers among its franchises, especially in costumes, such as the Joker outfit in Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore or the Devil Summoner Raidou Kuzunoha gear in Soul Hackers 2. It’s not too surprising to see these outfits in Etrian Odyssey Origins, but it’s a shame that they’re restricted to certain games, as running a party full of Persona, and Shin Megami Tensei heroes would have helped make the player feel stronger, as they descend through the brutally difficult Etrian Odyssey dungeons.