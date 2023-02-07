Tomorrow’s February 2023 Nintendo Direct should provide fans with respite

Nintendo has announced that a Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow, featuring games set to come out during the first half of 2023. There should also be announcements for new and upcoming games, as the latter half of the year currently looks dry for the Switch, which has caused concerns among fans.

A post on the official Nintendo of America Twitter page has announced that the next Direct will take place on February 8 at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET, and the show will last for around 40 minutes. This Direct will focus on games released over the next few months, including Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the highly-anticipated The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and several third-party titles, like Octopath Traveler II.

Tune in at 2 p.m. PST tomorrow, Feb. 8, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching in the first half of 2023.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/8ce3reaEig pic.twitter.com/Pmf41dQWIw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 7, 2023

The new game announcements will be necessary, as the Switch doesn’t have much on the schedule after Tears of the Kingdom — at least in terms of first-party titles. Also, a recent rumor has suggested that Nintendo is backing out of E3 due to a light schedule in 2023, so the Direct might be less satisfying than similar events.

Nintendo does have a few games planned for 2023 that lack a solid release date, such as Pikmin 4, while Metroid Prime 4 could be revealed at any time, as it certainly spent enough time in development. There is also the Super Mario Bros. movie on the way, which means Nintendo could surprise fans with a new mainline Mario title to cash in on the film’s wave of interest.

The recent rumors about Nintendo’s light schedule have gained attention, partly due to the Switch being at the end of its lifespan, so the Direct has the chance to prove the doubters wrong and show that the Switch still has plenty to offer fans in 2023.