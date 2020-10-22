Celebrate the Day of the Dead in a new event in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is celebrating the Day of the Dead for the first time. It’ll feature a variety of Pokémon that will be spawning more frequently over the course of the event and allows trainers to potentially obtain a poffin for those who participate in the Battle League through the event, but they will need to win a few battles to earn it.

The event occurs from November 1 from 10 AM to November 2 to 11:59 PM in your local timezone. These are the various limited-time bonuses and field research Pokémon encounters everyone can earn throughout the event.

These Pokémon will be spawning more often: Cubone, Sunflora, Roselia, Cacnea, Duskull, and Litwick.

These Pokémon will be more attracted to incense: Gastly, Misdreavus, Absol, Shuppet, Duskull, Drifloon, and Litwick.

These are the Pokémon you can earn as exclusive field research rewards: Marowak, Alolan Marowak, Murkrow, and Duskull.

Poffins are an available reward in the Pokémon Go Battle League rewards track.

A special box offering incense, poffins, star pieces, and remove raid passes will be available.

Take snapshots of your Pokémon for a surprise to appear.

The Day of the Dead event will happen at the tail end of Pokémon Go’s Halloween 2020 event. For those who want to earn all of the rewards for Halloween, make sure you participate in the A Spooky Message Unmasked timed research on October 25, fight against Mega Gengar as it releases for the first time, and capture Yamask and Galarian Ponyta as they make their Pokémon Go debut.