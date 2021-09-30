All Mega Gengar weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

The Mega Raids in Pokémon Go don’t mess around. You and a group of trainers need to work together to take down the mega evolved Pokémon to acquire its energy and evolve your Pokémon to their respective Mega Evolutions. You need to find Mega Gengar raids randomly scattered around the game for those looking to receive Mega Gengar energy. Mega Gengar will be appearing in mega raids starting on October 1 until 22. These are all of Mega Gengar’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to beat it.

Mega Gengar weaknesses

Mega Gengar is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon, the same as its standard evolution. It’s weak to Dark, Ghost, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks. However, it’s resistant to Bug, Normal, Poison, Fairy, Grass, and Fighting-type Pokémon. Therefore, you want to avoid using any of these attacks against it during the fight.

Pokémon to counter Mega Gengar

The best Pokémon to use in the raid battle against Mega Gengar include Mewtwo, Chandelure, and Metagross.

Mewtwo is likely the best Pokémon to use against Mega Gengar. It’s purely a Psychic-type Pokémon, and if you have the shadow version of it, it’s easily the strongest Pokémon in the game once you remove frustration from its moveset. During the battle, the best moves your Mewtwo can use include confusion for its fast attack and psychic and shadow ball.

Next, we’re going to recommend you use Chandelure, a Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. Ghost-type Pokémon are weak to other ghosts, making it an ideal choice. While Chandelure will also be vulnerable to a handful of Mega Gengar’s attacks, it can do some severe damage with the moves it can use. The best moveset for Chandelure is the fast move incinerate and the charged moves shadow ball and overheat.

The final Pokémon we want to recommend for you to use is Metagross, a Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon. Metagross has a powerful attack and defense stat, making it a worthwhile choice for any player who wants to do some considerable damage to Mega Gengar during the raid. The best moveset for Metagross to use is the fast move bullet punch and the charged moves meteor mash and psychic.

You need to use a full team of six Pokémon to battle Mega Gengar. These are some of the other choices you may want to consider adding to your roster for the fight.

Darkrai

Espeon

Excadrill

Garchomp

Giratina (Origin or Altered)

Groudon

Hoopa

Landorus (Therian)

Mega Gyarados

Mega Houndoom

Yveltal

After defeating Mega Gengar, you’ll receive mega energy for you to use, and there’s a chance you can capture a shiny Gengar at the end of the battle.