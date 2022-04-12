Expeditions: Rome Death or Glory DLC out now — time to re-enact Gladiator from start to finish

The first DLC expansion to THQ Nordic’s tactical RPG Expeditions: Rome, Death or Glory, is out now. The DLC brings the new Gladiator class (along with three sub-classes) to the game with new story content, arenas to fight in, and more. Are you not entertained?

The paid-for DLC primarily adds the new Gladiator class, with 24 new class skills to unlock and use on your enemies. You can play as a Gladiator yourself, change an existing party member into one, or recruit one to your praetorian guard. You can watch the launch trailer for the DLC below:

As you have seen in the trailer above, there is more to the DLC than adding the new Gladiator Class. A new story will take you to an arena in each of the game’s regions. Each arena comes with its own story to play through and an Audience Approval system to add an extra dose of Gladitorial realism to your battles. You’ve got to entertain the paying public when fighting off those deadly lions. Don’t want them to feel let down.

While the Death or Glory DLC content will be added to any existing saves you already have in Expeditions: Rome, it can also be accessed immediately if you choose to start a new game in “Gladiator Mode,” which skips the base game’s story and takes you straight into the DLC’s three arenas and story. Completing the Gladiator Mode separately will bag you a unique trophy to proudly display within your tent. If you purchase the DLC before April 19, too, you’ll earn yourself a nice little 20% release discount on the SRP of $9.99.