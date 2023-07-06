Fans Over the Moonview Highway for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 5 Release Date

New tracks and racers will arrive in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe soon, as Wave 5 of the Booster Pass will launch on July 12. This update will bring characters back from older Mario Kart games, along with classic tracks overdue for a return and the usual selection of Mario Kart Tour tracks being repurposed for the Booster Pass.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pass adds content in waves, with six planned. Each wave adds eight tracks, most of which either come from the older entries in the mainline series or Mario Kart Tour. The Booster Pass has had a few surprises, including a few brand new tracks, such as one based on Yoshi’s Island, as well as adding a few extra characters to the game, like Birdo.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Pass Wave 5 Launches On July 12

A new video on the Nintendo UK YouTube channel has announced that Wave 5 of the Booster Pass will launch on July 12. People who subscribe to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will have access to the new content in the Booster Pass as soon it becomes available, as will those who purchase it on the Nintendo Eshop.

Wave 5 will add the Feather and Cherry Cup to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The new tracks in the Feather Cup include Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour), Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!), Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii), and Squeaky Clean Sprint. The new tracks in the Cherry Cup include Los Angeles Lap (Mario Kart Tour), Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart Super Circuit), Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii), and Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour).

There will also be returning characters added in Wave 5, including Kamek (Mario Kart Tour), Petey Piranha (Mario Kart: Double Dash!!), and Wiggler (Mario Kart 7). The addition of Kamek is especially interesting, as he was originally planned for Mario Kart 64 but was scrapped during development and has been left out of every entry since Mario Kart Tour. This means that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will finally bring Kamek into a mainline Mario Kart game.

Once Wave 5 launches, there will only be one more update coming to the Booster Pass, signaling the end of the most successful entry in the series. This raises the question of what’s next for Mario Kart, as the Nintendo Switch’s successor will arrive eventually, and the content in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be difficult to top in a future entry.