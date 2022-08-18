The best kart, tire, and glider setups in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

When you choose your kart driver in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it is likely you will pick your favorite character from the roster. However, who you choose and the equipment they use will all factor into your overall performance while racing. Here is our recommendation of the best kart, tire, and glider combo choices in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The best choices for Kart, tires, and glider in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Before we begin looking at the best karts, tires, and gliders, keep in mind that your character selection will also alter your overall performance. The “best” choice for all of these options comes down to personal preference and how you want to play.

If you go with a heavier character like Bowser, Donkey Kong, and Wario, you will have lower acceleration, but higher top speed. Lighter characters like any of the babies or Toad are the opposite with high acceleration, but a lower top speed. If you are looking for purely the best performance, we recommend sticking with middle and heavyweight drivers, but play around with your build to find something you like.

Biddybuggy, Roller Tires, Cloud Glider

This combination gives you really high acceleration with pretty standard rates for all other stats. Use this with a heavy character to get them moving quickly.

GLA, Slick Tires, Wario Wing

If all you are looking for is top speed, this combo gives you that while also giving you a heavier build to be harder to knock around. You are definitely trading off acceleration and traction with this so beware if you go off track or are hit by opponents.

Blue Falcon, Azure Roller Tires, MKTV Parafoil

For this build, you are giving yourself significant acceleration boosts with pretty good speed. The Azure Rollers also help give your handling and traction a nice boost.

Tanooki Kart, Retro Off-Road Tires, Super Glider

This set is great for anyone who loves taking shortcuts and going off road. Your traction is really high with respectable speed and acceleration here. Expect pretty good handling as well.