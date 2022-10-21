The best Mario Kart 8 Deluxe setup – Best characters, karts, and more

There are nearly 40 characters to choose from in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with a variety of different body types and weights. The same variables apply when you start choosing your vehicle, tires, and glider. So how are you supposed to narrow down the absurd number of combinations?

Luckily, we’ve done it for you. We’ve gathered a list of the best Mario Kart 8 setups across four different categories, with plenty of possibilities across all vehicle types. While we’ve put together some example setups for you, feel free to mix and match pieces within the same category — everything listed here is still the best in its class. Whether you’re racing across the base tracks or new additions from the Booster Course Pass, these setups will give you an edge.

Best Mario Kart 8 Deluxe setups for speed

Image via Nintendo

In this case, “speed” refers to the top speed your racer and kart can attain. This favors heavier drivers, who take longer to reach top speeds but can go faster than others once they get there. Generally speaking, these top speeds hold true whether you’re racing on solid ground, underwater, in the air, or along anti-gravity portions of the track.

Bowser + Circuit Special + Slick + Super Glider

Dry Bowser + Badwagon + Metal + Waddle Wing

Morton + Standard ATV Kart + Cyber Slick + Plane Glider

Wario + GLA + Gold Tires + Wario Wing

Best Mario Kart 8 Deluxe setups for acceleration

Image via Nintendo

Where heavy characters are best for top speeds, light characters excel at acceleration. They can’t go as fast when fully revved, but they can reach their top speed more quickly, which means better recovery after being bashed by an item. That’s an important tradeoff since light characters also get jostled around by the bigger drivers more easily.

Toadette + Mr. Scooty + Roller + Cloud Glider

Baby Mario + Biddybuggy + Azure Roller + Peach Parasol

Baby Luigi + Varmint + Button + Parachute

Baby Rosalina + Streetle + Leaf Tires + Parafoil

Best Mario Kart 8 Deluxe setups for handling

Image via Nintendo

Speed and acceleration are nice, but they don’t matter much if you can’t maintain control of your kart. Handling is the stat that governs your vehicle’s responsiveness, so if you find yourself running off the road a lot, then this might be the way to go. Characters on the heavier side, but not quite as hefty as the speediest ones, tend to fare the best here.

Donkey Kong + Cat Cruiser + Slim + MKTV Parafoil

Waluigi + Comet + Wood + Peach Parasol

Roy + Yoshi Bike + Crimson Slim + Bowser Kite

Rosalina + Teddy Buggy + Slick + Parafoil

Best Mario Kart 8 Deluxe setups for drifting

Image via Nintendo

This is more of a niche category, but it’s still important. Drifting combines the traction and boost stats for drivers who like to cut corners and get that nice extra turbo as sparks start to fly out from under their tires. We’ve been ping-ponging between heavy and light characters all throughout this guide, and those on the smaller side are well-suited to this category too.