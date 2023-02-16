Fans rally behind GSC Game World’s decision to increase Stalker 2 ultimate Edition’s price

Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World has announced that the price of the game’s Ultimate Edition will be increasing in the next few days. Rather than an outcry of rage, though, this news has been vehemently supported by fans, with many defending the decision and asking where they can order this edition of the game.

Stalker 2 Ultimate Edition was originally priced at $339. The new price, which comes into effect on February 21, will see the edition cost $379. GCS Game World explained that the reason for this price increase is that the collectible items it contains must be kept at a high level of quality. Given the circumstances the Kyiv-based developer is working in, it’s not surprising that the cost of some goods has fluctuated due to the war in Ukraine.

The new price will take effect as of February 21st, 2023. This will only apply to the Ultimate Edition, we still managed to keep the prices of the other editions on the same level.



Even a path to the Heart of Chornobyl can be endured with trustworthy gear.



Good hunting!



[4/4] — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) February 15, 2023

In the replies on the thread containing this news, you can see just how much fans of the game want to support it and the developer. Anyone commenting negatively, asking why the price of the Ultimate Edition can’t be kept be maintained, is met with variations on the same reply. The developer is working in a warzone, and it’s incredible that people are still managing to develop the game at all, let alone provide such a luxurious version of it.

Stalker 2 Ultimate Edition packs in the game and a wealth of collectible items, including letters from the development team and a backpack modeled on those from the series. While this price change insinuates that more stock of this edition will become available, we’ve been unable to find any at the time of writing. The official store listing states that the Ultimate Edition is temporarily unavailable, reflecting what many fans are finding when they come to order it. However, this could change in the future, given that the listings state the release date is December 30, 2023.

Stalker 2 is the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl. The series explores an alternate history where the Chernobyl disaster created an area called The Zone. Inside this region, space and time are unstable, and only those known as Stalkers are capable of getting through it without succumbing to the mutants and other, more mysterious, dangers within.