Fans want to see publisher 110 Industries make Shenmue 4

The demand for Shenmue IV is real. Creator Yu Suzuki already pledged to make it, but disappointing sales in Japan really threw a wrench into that plan. Now, fans are getting a new spark of hope from an Instagram post.

The IG post comes from 110 Industries. It’s the publisher behind Wanted: Dead, a new action game from former Ninja Gaiden developers. The publisher posted an image of Wanted: Dead concept art that illustrates modern-day Hong Kong — a setting featured in both Shenmue II and III. As such, fans have commented on how the image “gives them Shenmue vibes.” In fact, every comment on the post as of this writing is asking for 110 Industries to team up with Yu Suzuki and make the fourth game happen.

This isn’t the first time Suzuki has been tied to 110 Industries though. The publisher had a showcase at last year’s Tokyo Game Show, where Wanted: Dead was first revealed. Suzuki appeared during the opening of this presentation, even though his studio YS Net seemingly had no association with 110 at the time. You can see why fans are both questioning why he was part of the showcase and asking for this collaboration for the next game.

As for Wanted: Dead, that game is planned for a 2022 release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The Devil May Cry and Bayonetta series are said to be key influences.