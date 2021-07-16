Farming Simulator 20 Update 6 adds two new machines by Bourgault

Giants Software has announced that the latest free update for Farming Simulator 20, Update 6, is now available across Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. The update adds two new pieces of machinery for players to make the most of, both courtesy of Bourgault.

The two new machines are the Bourgault SPS360-50, a cultivator, and the Bourgault FMS CD872-8, an air drill. Each one is essential in any player’s work on a field, and now they can take advantage of Bourgault’s unique offering in this segment of the industry. Air drills are essential for preparing the ground to be cultivated and planted, helping a field produce healthy crops that can be sold for a decent profit.

Update 6 also contains several small bug fixes that should server to remedy certain issues that players have been experiencing. The update should download automatically, but players can check their respective stores if they want to be sure it’s installed.

This update is a great reason to get back into the latest entry in the franchise before Farming Simulator 22 launches this November. While the new game will be a huge step forward, making the most of these new machines in Farming Simulator 20 will get players used to the types of activities they’ll have to be familiar with when the latest entry drops.