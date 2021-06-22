What is the release date of Farming Simulator 22?

Developer Giants Software has officially revealed the release date of Farming Simulator 22. Not only will this new iteration of the beloved simulation franchise launch this year, but it’s also packed with new content for players to get to grips with, master, and maybe even see bleed into the franchise’s eSports scene.

Farming Simulator 22 releases on November 22, 2021. The game is already available to preorder and is coming to all major platforms. The PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions will all launch on the same date. So regardless of where you’re playing, you’ll be able to access the game on the same day as everyone else.

Four new features have been revealed alongside the game’s release date. Three of these are new crops for players to cultivate: grapes, olives, and sorghum, a new type of grain used in foodstuffs worldwide. With these additional crops to care for and harvest, players will already have their hands full.

However, one more new feature has been announced as well—the processing of each of these three new crops. If players want to, there’s an entire supply chain and manufacturing process for them to embark on within the game. This is optional content, allowing players to cultivate grapes and see them through to becoming bottled wine. This is a huge new element to the Farming Simulator franchise, one that will provide players with hundreds of more hours of gameplay.