Fast and Furious Crossroads is being delisted next month

Remember Fast & Furious Crossroads? It’s the driving game that looked neither fast nor furious in initial trailers, got delayed, and was eventually released in August 2020. Less than two years later, it’s being pulled from sale.

The news comes from the game’s official website, which features a new message on the home page. “All product sales will end on April 29th, 2022 [at] 4 AM CEST,” it reads. The game will be delisted that Friday, exactly one month from the time of this writing. The game will still be available to download if you own it digitally, but further sales will not happen at that point. The site also makes it clear that DLC and online servers will remain active. In short, current Crossroads owners are fine and can continue playing, but anyone who might want to buy the game fresh only has a month to do so.

Fast & Furious Crossroads failed to make any sort of impact when it peeled onto the scene in 2020. Its OpenCritic scores are rather poor, with the highest featured review being a five out of ten. We don’t know how the game sold, but one can surmise that it wasn’t well, considering there’s no desire to keep it on the market, physically or digitally.

Of course, it’s far from the only racing game with issues. Gran Turismo 7 caught flak recently for its always-online modes — the game was offline for more than 24 hours. Developer Polyphony Digital handed out a million in-game credits to all affected players as an apology.