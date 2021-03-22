Fight zombies in the Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta in April

Next month, fans will be able to participate in an open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse. The game was first revealed during the last Resident Evil Showcase that primarily focused on Resident Evil Village.

The details on the game are scarce. The title features characters, both villains and heroes, from across the Resident Evil franchise. How this unique deathmatch game works will be revealed when the open beta is live from 11 PM PST on April 8 to 11 PM PST on April 11.

The official Capcom website has been updated with a dedicated page for the open beta for Resident Evil Re:Verse. The open beta will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. While it will still be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, users will only be able to access the last-gen versions.

At the time of writing, you can’t sign up for the beta. However, the site does list a Capcom ID as a requirement for doing so in the future. Anyone interested in playing Resident Evil Re:Verse early could do this now to avoid additional complications later on.

