Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Holiday Event adds tree decorating, map changes, and more

Square Enix has revealed the details for the upcoming Holiday Event in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. The game’s servers will go under maintenance tomorrow in preparation for the event, but it’s not been clear what the event adds until now.

The event adds trees to the game’s maps that players need to decorate. You’ll need to pick up ornaments from holiday gift boxes, which are new chests you can open in a match. When you decorate a tree, you’ll be awarded event-exclusive secret boxes for time-limited rewards. This is the main way to earn Holiday Event rewards.

Image via Square Enix

These new boxes give you some ornaments to decorate your home screen with. This acts as a type of player home that you can kit out with Christmas gear while the event is live, though it will disappear when it ends. This is just the tip of the iceberg for new reards, though.

The Holiday Event brings new skins and cosmetics to earn and Christmas-themed locations on the map that have been decorated for the season. These will likely be linked to challenges throughout the event as well, giving you more opportunities to earn new vehicle skins, Titles, emojis, outfits, and much more.

Finally, there will be many new Holiday Event items in the shop for players to purchase with Shinra Credits. These will only be available while the event is live, so if you see anything you like the look of, buy it soon.