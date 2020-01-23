Final Fantasy XIV Director praises Phil Spencer’s efforts to bring the MMORPG on Xbox

Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida has praised Microsoft’s Executive Vice President at Gaming Phil Spencer’s efforts to bring Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox.

According to Yoshida, the team at Square Enix decided to skip an Xbox One release for the MMORPG because it was not very popular in Japan. The original leadership behind the console, guided by Don Mattrick, didn’t seem too interested in that, also.

“When the Xbox One launched in Japan, there were no TV commercials or advertisements, so I thought they were just giving us a pass this time,” he told TrustedReviews, adding that things have changed now that Spencer is leading Team Xbox.

“Phil Spencer had made such an effort to make this possible, and now it’s cool to see it becoming a reality,” Yoshida added. He further hinted at an incoming announcement for Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox, whether it’s for Xbox One or the next-gen Xbox Series X. A PS5 version is reportedly in the works already, so the Japanese label could skip One in favor of what’s next later this year.

Talks between Microsoft and Square Enix have been in place for a long time now, but at last November’s X019, it looked like the reveal of an Xbox port was imminent.

“14 is one I’ve been dedicated to, working with [director] Yoshida-san to find a solution to bring that game to Xbox,” Spencer said at a roundtable with the press last November. “And while it’s not in the news today, I wanted you to know, rest assured, that we will be bringing that game to Xbox.”

One of the reasons why Final Fantasy XIV has not been released on Xbox One thus far is also the lack of cross-platform support. It has been missing for years before Microsoft completely changed its position on the matter, even pushing Sony to follow its steps with PS4.

Spencer made it clear in his statement that Xbox is now accepting the mandate of having a cross-platform play for Final Fantasy XIV.

“We have a great relationship with Yoshida-san, and we’re working through what it means to bring a cross-platform MMO that they’ve run for years.”

For now, Square Enix has yet to offer an official announcement for this new version of the game, but there’s a chance that it’ll come by the time another expansion gets revealed. The latest DLC, Shadowbringers, proved a solid addition and one of the most appreciated Final Fantasy games in years.