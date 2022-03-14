Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is the next action-RPG from Ashen developer A44

A44s’s debut game was Ashen, an action-RPG that took cues from FromSoftware’s Soulsborne series. Its next game is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and it’s coming this year.

As revealed on IGN, Flintlock still has some Souls-y undertones, but A44 is building a world that merges magic and flintlock gunfire. You’ll also have a faithful, magical dog-like companion to help you in your quest. Said quest involves a god’s undead army escaping from the afterlife. Protagonist Nor Vanek and her animal friend Enki will visit “desert sands, cavernous ruins, and towering cities filled with secrets” on their journey to stop that army, says the developer. Initial screenshots also show Nor Vanek and her hatchet, a variety of enemies, and a bizarre, Baroque-influenced figure in a mask. You can get a preview of Flintlock’s weird world in the cinematic trailer below.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn doesn’t have a specific release date, but it will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC sometime this year. Its predecessor Ashen came to Nintendo Switch as well, but that platform isn’t confirmed for Flintlock at this time. Similarly, Ashen received special Xbox One X enhancements and made its debut on Game Pass. Flintlock will go the same route, being available day one for Game Pass subscribers on Xbox and PC.