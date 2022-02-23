Free Wordle offers a fully un-paywalled version of Wordle — just in case

Wordle mania continues to grip the world, even after its purchase earlier this year by the New York Times. Many feared that the addictive little word game would end up trapped behind a paywall following its acquisition by the company. Although it remains free to play at the time of writing, that possibility is an ever-present specter on the horizon for some doom-sayers. Some have even chosen to take matters into their own hands, like The Free Video Games Project.

The FVGP, in its own words, “exists to preserve and bring you the very best remakes of old classic video games.” That jurisdiction recently extended to include Wordle, with the addition of its own version, aptly titled Free Wordle. The idea behind Free Wordle, as it states on its Twitter account, is simple: keep Wordle free and unchanged, forever.

Welcome to our Twitter!



We would like to assure all present and future Wordle players that Free Wordle has only one simple mission – and that is to stay unchanged and free forever.



We love Wordle, and hope you will fall in love with Free Wordle. — Free Wordle (@freewordlegame) February 16, 2022

The game functions identically to the original, featuring the original word list and apps for iOS and Android as well as a browser-based version. Players can even import their statistics from other versions of the game. It may be worth checking out even if you’re not that worried about preservation or the game staying free, if only to be able to play Wordle twice per day. Since the game is separate from the NYT version, it uses a different word, so you can get double the puzzling goodness by playing both.