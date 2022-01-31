The New York Times Company buys Wordle

It seems like the New York Times Company wants to join Microsoft’s and Sony’s spending spree by purchasing its little corner of the gaming sphere. The owners of the New York Times magazine have announced today that it has purchased the web-based hit Wordle for a price “in the low seven figures.” This announcement comes hours after Sony announced its acquisition of Bungie, and less than two weeks from Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard.

One of the most important factors to Wordle’s appeal is that it is free, and there are already concerns that the New York Times Company will put Wordle under a paywall similar to how the New York Times website functions. For example, you can’t read the article of the official announcement that the New York Times bought Wordle without a subscription.

The hit game Wordle has been purchased by the New York Times Company for a price "in the low seven figures," the company said. https://t.co/XZhY6kW3mv — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 31, 2022

At this moment, the New York Times promises “the game would initially remain free to new and existing players.”

The Story is developing…