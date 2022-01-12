G4 host Froskurrin calls out sexist behaviors of Xplay’s audience

Some hosts of the brand new G4 (by only two months) are dealing with some of the same old problems they faced a decade ago, namely misogyny. New Xplay co-host and former esports commentator Indiana “Froskurrin” Black has called the sexist behaviors of the show’s audience.

During the Gaming Grievances segment of an episode of Xplay that streamed yesterday, Froskurrin lamented the backlash and harassment she has been facing since joining G4, calling out the men in the audience for saying she’s not as sexually appealing as the hosts of the original channel, in reference to Morgan Webb and Olivia Munn. She also called out the expectation that men talk about how much they masturbated to the women onscreen as a compliment, which she deemed unacceptable.

“I joining G4 I was ecstatic to be a part of something I grew up watching as child, but every time G4 is brought up in various channels, even in this YouTube channel — we have the chat in front of us, I can see you — without a doubt there will be backlash because I’m not as ‘bangable’ as previous hosts,” she said. “Women do not exist to be nice on the eyes for you. Morgan Webb, Olivia Munn, did not exist to be nice on the eyes for you.”

G4 shared the clip of Froskurrin’s rant on their Twitter page, commenting on their solidarity for her and other women in gaming. The tweet went viral with other prominent women in the gaming industry backing her message.

we stand with @Froskurinn and the women in the space pic.twitter.com/oEU9gFPCkc — G4TV (@G4TV) January 11, 2022

Xplay host Adam Sessler tweeted later on that Froskurrin’s rant was “one of the most amazing things I’ve ever been part of on live TV.” The clip shows him clapping through a screen to show his support for her as he was broadcasting himself from home.

According to Kotaku, during G4’s early days, Webb, Munn, and some other women on Xplay were sexually objectified by both the show and its audience, who then harassed them for being “fake gamer girls.” In 2009, Munn starred in a music video created for Attack of the Show’s 1000th episode “The Girl At The Video Game Store,” where she plays a girl being lusted after by a young customer. After leaving G4, she published her book Suck It, Wonder Woman: The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek, where she wrote that director Brett Ratner masturbated in front of her in his trailer.