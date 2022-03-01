Gabe Newell Delivered Steam Decks to customers

Everyone knows the excitement of waiting for a new package that is out on delivery. This excitement is tenfold when waiting for something as amazing as a new video game console. Customers of the Steam Deck — the new video game handheld device from Valve — got quite the welcome surprise when their packages arrived.

Last week, rumors were flying around that Gabe Newell, the co-founder and face of Valve, was seen hand-delivering Steam Decks to those near the Valve office. These rumors were confirmed when the Steam Deck Twitter account posted a video of Gabe doing just that — going from door to door, giving out the new device.

As one may expect, some of the interactions are a bit awkward as people open the door to one of the most famous men in gaming and a camera crew in their face. Gabe jokes in the video that his first job was delivering newspapers and that this experience brought him back to those days. During the interactions, Gabe tells each new customer to email him personally with their thoughts on the Steam Deck and laments that he tries to read all of his emails to see what fans are actually feeling about his products and services.

We hired a new delivery guy to help with the Steam Deck launch, not sure he's going to work out. pic.twitter.com/JgcpTIBX7u — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) March 1, 2022

The Steam Deck was released on February 25 and is meant to be a handheld PC capable of running your entire Steam library and having the same features as any other PC. The Steam Deck is also quite the emulation machine and can run the Dolphin emulator for Wii and Gamecube games. Its capabilities run far and wide as it can even play new games like Elden Ring. Valve has gone on record to say that the Steam Deck will not have exclusive games.

The Steam Deck is available now (granted, it will be challenging to find one), for prices ranging from $399 to $649 depending on what model you want to buy. It’s safe to say that one of the devices that Gabe signed in the video is sure to go for a pretty penny.