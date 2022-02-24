Can Elden Ring run on Steam Deck?

Elden Ring and Steam Deck are two of the biggest releases of the year. Both hit shelves on February 25 with Valve sending out emails to first reservation holders just before the release on Friday. The good news is you won’t have to choose between FromSoftware’s latest RPG or the newest console. You’ll be able to jump right into the world of Elden Ring wherever you please.

Per Wario64, Elden Ring will be playable on Valve’s console. The RPG won’t just be playable, it is verified to run on the system. Steam Deck games will fall under one of three categories — Verified, Playable, and Unsupported — which tell whether or not they will run on the console.

Being officially Verified means Elden Ring is able to run just fine on the device. Whereas Playable means a game can run but it may struggle in areas such as cross-platform saving. While Unsupported games are not compatible with Steam Deck at all.

Elden Ring is verified to run on Steam Deck pic.twitter.com/UaVGzbPHdn — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 24, 2022

Elden Ring joins previous Verified FromSoftware games including Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Dark Souls III, and Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin.

Elden Ring is one of the highest-rated games of all time according to OpenCritic and you can check out our review here.