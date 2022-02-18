GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin will run on Steam Deck

Valve has been reviewing the entire Steam library for compatibility on the Steam Deck. While the list of verified games is always growing, you definitely shouldn’t expect any emulated titles to et the official nod.

That said, emulation will apparently still be possible on Valve’s handheld. The Twitter account for Dolphin Emulator, software which runs pirated versions of GameCube and Wii titles, shared a picture of what appears to be F-Zero GX running on the Steam Deck. When addressing the subject of Steam Deck exclusives — there won’t be any — Valve stated that the device is “a PC and it should just play games like a PC.” That includes mods and even emulators, it seems.

Valve has been generally open with the Steam Deck, even offering the device’s CAD files so that those with 3D printers can see what the external shell feels like. Feel is important aspect of Dolphin emulation too. Emulated Wii titles still use motion controls, which are often mapped to a mouse. In the Steam Deck’s case, its trackpads on either side of the screen will have to be the substitutes.

Emulation aside (and Gamepur is not endorsing piracy with this article), the Steam Deck is only one week away, as of the time of this writing. Orders open on February 25, with the first round shipping out just a few days later on February 28.