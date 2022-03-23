Game Pass adds Marvel Unlimited, bringing comics to its all-you-can-play service

Xbox is always looking to expands its Game Pass offerings. Signing up for Game Pass Ultimate gets you games like FIFA and NHL through EA Play, and now Xbox is looking to go beyond gaming with comics.

As announced by Marvel itself, Marvel Unlimited is now a part of Game Pass. As described in the promo video, the all-you-can-read comic book service is offering three free months to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers as part of Xbox’s Perks Program. Some finer details are offered on Marvel’s website: you have to subscribe to Ultimate by April 8, claim the offer by May 31, and redeem the offer by June 30. That’s a pretty big window for three months of free comic book binging.

Marvel Unlimited doesn’t have a native Xbox app, but it is of course available on PC, which is the other half of Game Pass Ultimate. Normally the comic service can be had for a monthly fee of $9.99 USD or an annual fee of $69.99 USD; there’s also a Marvel Unlimited Plus option at $99.99 USD per year. These regular prices will roll into effect after the trial, should you choose to continue.

Marvel’s promo video contains plenty of images from its comic books, but it mixes in footage from the 2020 Avengers game too. That live service title is available on Game Pass as well.