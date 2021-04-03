FIFA 21 and NHL 21 are coming to Xbox Game Pass and EA Play

Sports fans who are subscribed to EA Play or Xbox Game Pass can rejoice as NHL 21 and FIFA 21 are making their way to the platforms. For those who might not know, Xbox Game Pass Subscribers also get access to EA Play through their membership.

Subscribers can expect to see NHL 21 come to the services on April 12. FIFA fans will have to wait just a month later to get their hands on FIFA 21 as it will hit the services sometime in May. An established date was not given for when FIFA 21 will drop.

Past FIFA and NHL games are already on EA Play. However, these are the latest titles to come from the franchises. It will be nice to have the latest releases on the platform.

To top that off, if you love sports games, it is a must to be on Xbox Game Pass. With the announcement of MLB The Show 21 coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, every major sports game is now on the service. Subscribers will now be able to play NBA 2K21, Madden 21, FIFA 21, NHL 21, and MLB The Show 21. If you don’t think that is a good deal then I don’t know what to tell you.

