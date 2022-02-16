Gameforge unveils new bug-infested dungeons and raid coming in Swords of Legends Online: The Firestone Legacy

Swords of Legends Online’s first expansion, The Firestone Legacy, releases next week, bringing a host of new content for players to enjoy, such as classes, explorable locations, and dungeons. Today, Gameforge published a trailer that showcased some of the five dungeons that will be added to the game.

The dungeons are set in the new locations the expansion adds, allowing between five and ten players to explore and hack their way through enemies and bosses using the new powerful classes. Each dungeon has several difficulties, so even players that have reached the new level cap will find a challenge in them.

One dungeon takes place in Changhe Mountain, where players will descend into the ancestral tomb of the Firestone Clan. It’s a labyrinth full of traps and dangers to overcome, as well as four bosses, members of the Firestone Clan that must be defeated to uncover their power.

The Rotting Grotto is a dungeon that’s as disgusting as it sounds. It’s the result of an unfortunate explosion and burst of negative qi, leading to horribly mutated enemies that are now more bugs than anything else. In Heavenly Gate Labyrinth, players must repair a protective seal that has long held back the forces of darkness from the land.

Finally, in the new raid, Langquan Bridge, players must battle their way across the fabled bridge in search of new power and strength to help them in their eternal struggle against the darkness that presses in around them.