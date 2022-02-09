What is the release date of Swords of Legends Online The Firestone Legacy?

Swords of Legends Online will get its first expansion ever in 2022. The Firestone Legacy adds a plethora of new content to the game for veterans and new players alike to jump into and enjoy. This guide explains when The Firestone Legacy launches so you can get ready to play it.

Swords of Legends Online The Firestone Legacy will be released on February 24. The expansion adds an entirely new area to the game filled with new story quests, side quests, activities, and raids. It also adds two new classes, the Fox Mage and Warrior, the latter of which has two subclasses for players to choose between.

In addition to all of the new content in the expansion, publisher Gameforge will be releasing Swords of Legends Online 2.0. This update brings many quality of life fixes to the game and transforms it from a product you need to purchase access to into a free-to-play title. From February 24, you’ll be able to play Swords of Legends Online without buying a subscription or any of the three currently available packs.

Swords of Legends Online is based on the Immortal Heroes genre. This is a style of Chinese fantasy that’s influenced by real myths and legends. There’s a treasure trove of lore for players to uncover in the game, and that’s only going to be built upon with The Firestone Legacy and subsequent expansions over the years.