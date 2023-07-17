Gamers Defend Markiplier in Viral Twitter Post Calling Male Streamers “Ugly”

Markiplier’s fans are rallying in his honor after a Twitter user included him in a bizarre collage that targeted the looks of many of the top personalities in the gaming space. This isn’t the first time that Markiplier or many of these streamers have been in the viral spotlight, but it may be one of the most uncomfortable.

The 34-year-old Unnus Annus creator and gaming enthusiast, who has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Twitch alone, has often been the subject of fan edits and thirst traps, and his fanbase is fighting back against him being labeled “ugly.”

Markiplier fans rally against mean-spirited Twitter post

The post from imnotpopbase highlights big names like PewDiePie, David Dobrik, and Shane Dawson to assert that many male content creators are unattractive. The text reads, “Why are male YouTubers so ugly?”

Why are male YouTubers so ugly pic.twitter.com/tJ6RNjxo2C — poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) July 16, 2023

That insult didn’t land well with several fanbases, but Markiplier fans, in particular, dominate the thread with their various defenses of him. Comments like “Markiplier is one of the most beautiful humans I’ve ever seen” and “Take Mark off of the list” are endlessly echoed by adoring supporters.

Their efforts haven’t yet paid off, as the original poster doubled down on their insult, comparing the YouTuber to an egg in a follow-up post.

This isn’t the kind of post that any creator should have to find themselves caught up in. These comments can only stir up negativity that adversely impacts the streamer and those who support them. In an age where mental health and self-image problems are far less taboo than they were before, it’s an easy call to say that criticizing someone’s appearance is a reductive and inappropriate thing to do on the internet.

We may still live in the days of Mean Girls-style antagonistic threads a while longer, but if more people follow the lead of Markiplier’s remarkable fanbase, then there may be light at the end of this dark tunnel.