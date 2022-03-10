Gamescom 2022 will be an in-person and online “green” event

Much like last year, Gamescom 2022 has been announced as a hybrid in-person and online event, scheduled to run from August 24 — August 28. While there will be an on-site exhibition in Cologne, Germany, you’ll still be able to check out the event from the comfort of your home if you can’t or don’t want to travel.

The big difference for 2022, however, is a new green initiative simply called “Gamescom goes green,” which aims to make Gamescom the first climate friendly games event. According to the official website, all emissions from the event will be offset by Gamescom organizers Koelnmesse and the German Games Industry Association aka game.

Support will also be given to a wind energy project in Brazil and a clean stove cooking project in Nigeria. Visitors and exhibitors will be allowed to contribute to both projects (presumably through donations) and can offer support for the Gamescom forest near Bayreuth.

“For visitors and exhibitors alike, “Gamescom goes green” is a project that involves the entire Gamescom community,” says Felix Falk, managing director of game. “We are aiming here to set an example worldwide for greater environmental and climate protection.”

While it may be not be as big of an occasion as E3, you can always expect a few new game announcements at Gamescom, both from indie developers and major publishers. Last year’s event saw trailers for the Saints Row reboot, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Cult of the Lamb during Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live show, which is confirmed to be returning and will take place on August 23.