Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a dark tactical RPG from the XCOM team, announced at Gamescom

Rumors have been swirling recently about a potential XCOM-like game set in the Marvel universe coming out of Firaxis. At Gamescom Opening Night Live, those rumors have been confirmed as Firaxis announced Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The new tactical game sees you star as a new Marvel hero working alongside characters from all over the Marvel universe.

The trailer featured several Marvel characters, most notably Dr. Strange, Iron Man, Wolverine, Blade, Captain Marvel, and Ghost Rider. In the trailer, they’re shown resurrecting what will be your player character to help them face off against the demonic forces that are seemingly led by your character’s mother. If nothing else, it’s certainly shaping up to be an exciting tale with twists and turns.

Of course, Firaxis didn’t show off any actual gameplay at today’s event. Instead, fans will need to wait until September 1 to get their first took at the game in action. That makes it hard to speculate exactly what the game will look like, but it seems safe to assume it’ll look similar to XCOM. Expect in this case you’ll be using superpowers to fight your enemies instead of guns. XCOM has played with this a bit in the past, but this should be a whole new level for the team at Firaxis.

When Hell awakens, only they can stop it. Rise up and join a darker order of heroes to defeat Lilith before the Darkhold is complete.#DarknessFalls when Marvel's Midnight Suns arrives March 2022. pic.twitter.com/XRflu6fyY1 — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) August 25, 2021

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The game is slated to launch in March 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for the gameplay reveal on September 1.