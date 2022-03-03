Garena Free Fire Assassin’s Creed crossover out now, includes Assassin costumes and Leap of Faith

Über popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire has just launched its first crossover of 2022. Assassin’s Creed fans should be happy to see iconic looks and moments from the series come to the mobile game.

Announced earlier this year without a set date, the AC content is live right now. As detailed on the Free Fire website, the crossover includes map changes and cosmetics. For starters, there’s a new building called the Sanctuary on the Bermuda map, and it’s full of good loot. The same goes for Crypts. There are a few of those scattered across the maps, and they must be opened with a special key. Once you get one from a loot drop or war chest, you can open the Crypt and loot it for some high-tier goodies.

Crypts can only be looted once, but other players can still utilize them for a special maneuver. Climb to the top, and you’ll be able to perform the iconic Leap of Faith to descend back to ground level. You can also pull this off from the roof of the aforementioned Sanctuary.

Along with the buildings come reskins of the loading screens, as well as in-match airplanes, airships, and vending machines. You can rock the same style on your character with the Free Fire x Assassin’s Creed collection. That includes weapon skins and costumes that mimic the Assassin’s Creed hood and color scheme.

The K-pop crowd is the next one getting some love in Free Fire. A BTS event is also kicking off in March, though we don’t have any details on what it will entail just yet.