Gearbox Software confirms rainbow loot in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is not a new item rarity

Gearbox Software has picked up on speculation from fans surrounding a potential new item rarity in the latest trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Today, the developer confirmed that the items are something new, but they’re not part of a new rarity set.

This week, Borderlands fans were treated to a new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands trailer. The trailer showed off the last two classes in the game and contained a few instances of loot dropping from enemies with a rainbow effect. Naturally, this led to speculation that the rainbow items could be a new item rarity, but now Gearbox Software has stepped in to dash those dreams.

Wow so much buzz about these rainbow beams. 😁 For now, we can confirm that they are not related to gear rarity (rainbow loot) but they ARE something we'll have more to share about later! — Tiny Tina's Wonderlands 🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) February 2, 2022

@EpicNNG, the coordinator for the Borderlands 3 Redux Mod, made a video on this rainbow rarity and speculated that the developer could have added a new rarity because three weapon manufacturers have been removed between Borderlands 3 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. However, he also said they could be a new play on Seraph Crystals.

Seraph Crystals first appeared in the Captain Scarlett and Her Pirate’s Booty DLC for Borderlands 2. They’re used to purchase Seraph weapons from the Seraph vendor. This weapon rarity is between unique and legendary, and each item in it has positives and negatives. For example, the Actualizer has a high damage and fire rate, but the projectiles it fires are slow.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is heavily inspired by Dungeons & Dragons, so a weapon rarity with interesting caveats such as Seraph would fit well. After today’s news, fans now believe that these rainbow items are a form of currency used to purchase Seraph items or at least items with a similar drawback mechanic.