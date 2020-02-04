Two Nintendo Direct reportedly scheduled for February

Two Nintendo Direct live streams are reportedly scheduled for February, according to well-known insider Zippo.

Zippo has shared the information on the ResetEra forums, and considering he’s a beloved member of the community and one who has already posted interesting heads up in the past; users are inclined to believe the report is correct.

“There’s two Directs this month,” he told ResetEra users. “You’ve already guessed what they obviously are.”

According to the insider, one of the two Directs would be “general,” meaning that it would cover all the latest from Nintendo for Switch’s lineup of upcoming titles.

The second, instead, would be coming for Animal Crossing New Horizons, which is releasing on March 20th.

“Not sure of the timing, but that February 20th stuff lines up for AC,” he added, so one of the dates could indeed be February 20th.

There’s been a lack of Nintendo Direct in 2020, and that led people to think, considering that the company usually drops information early in the year, that broadcast would be slated for January. That didn’t happen, though.

One of the reveals could be linked to the release date of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, which is officially scheduled for 2020. The May 29th date has leaked over multiple retailers, so a Direct could be the right occasion to announce it.

Among the news which has already been ruled out for 2020, anyway, we have the reveal of Nintendo Switch Pro, since Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has recently debunked it.