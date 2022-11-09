Get cozy all over again with Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly

Nintendo’s November Indie World Showcase shared plenty of new trailers for the hottest independent games coming to the system. However, one of the most exciting announcements made in the presentation was a new trailer for Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly, plus a release window for the title. Coffee Talk Episode 2 will release in the spring of 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.

Hibiscus and Butterfly is a follow-up to the popular visual novel Coffee Talk. Coffee Talk got released in January 2020, and it was developed by the Indonesian studio Toge Productions and published by Chorus Worldwide. The game uses pixel graphics and low-energy music to create a relaxing environment. You play as a barista in a coffee shop in a present-day fantasy world filled with elves and orcs. You serve beverages to a range of people and converse with them. The game received praise for its aesthetics and good-natured vibes, and it became a hit with indie players.

Hibiscus and Butterfly got announced in 2021, with a summer 2022 trailer revealing the game is aiming for a 2023 release date. Nintendo’s Indie Showcase is the first confirmation that the game is coming to the Switch, giving a specific release date. The developers have not announced what other game consoles Coffee Talk Episode 2 will launch on, but Toge Production has written the game is coming to PC and consoles, suggesting it will come to more than one console. The original Coffee Talk launched on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so we expect Episode 2 to release on those platforms as well.

Toge Production is re-teaming with Chorus Worldwide to make the Coffee Talk sequel, which will include many new characters and potential interactions. Toge Production is also partnering up with Mojiken Studio to make another indie title called A Space for the Unbound. Space for the Unbound is a supernatural, slice-of-life adventure game that follows the story of two kids with unnatural powers.