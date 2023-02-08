Get shaking with Samba De Amigo: Party Central

Samba De Amigo, a rhythm game that hasn’t seen the light of day since 2008, is making its return to Nintendo Switch with an improved look. Revealed during the February Direct, players were able to get a first look at Samba De Amigo: Party Central.

This new entry in the series will feature 40 songs that cover a variety of genres, including EDM, pop, and Latin. In addition to those songs, there will be plenty of minigames for both you and your friends to play together either offline or online if you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. One mode called World Party Mode can include up to eight players. But if you want something more intimate, you can play a two-player rhythm game with a friend where you will be able to see your love compatibility with one another where your score is based on your performance.

Image via Nintendo YouTube

Of course, before you test out your skills against your friends, you’ll want to customize your character with the variety of accessories that will be in the game. The game appears to feature a wide assortment of costumes, such as a banana suit and shirts. While these costumes have no effect on the gameplay, in the footage we noticed that each piece of clothing had a star rating going from one star all the way up to three. This could indicate a rarity system where some clothing may be harder to get than others. Some costumes are also tied to DLC, though it was not announced what items are DLC and how much they will cost.

Samba De Amigo: Party Central is set to release sometime in Q3 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.