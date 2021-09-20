Get your first look at Age of Empires 4 multiplayer

Age of Empires 4 releases for PC on October 28, but you don’t have to wait till launch day to see the real-time strategy game in action. Developer Relic Entertainment has just released a full multiplayer match for your viewing pleasure, with nearly 45 minutes of medieval action to check out.

This particular match is set on the Arabia map, pitting the Holy Roman Empire against the Rus. As described in the video, the HRE are focused on religion and defenses. Their unique unit, the prelate, is a bishop that can bless villagers and buff their resource-gathering abilities. Meanwhile, the Rus are “master hunters,” fighting with mounted monks and archers. Their unique bounty system awards bonuses for acquiring animal pelts.

Note that this multiplayer match may exactly match what you’ll experience in October. Relic does specify that this is not final gameplay and is subject to change.

This match features just two of the game’s eight total civilizations. You can also take control of the Abbasid Dynasty, the Chinese, the Delhi Sultanate, the English, the French, and the Mongols. As with the two factions in the video, those other six also get unique units and systems you can use to formulate your strategies.

While you wait for Age of Empires 4 to release, you can always revisit the previous game. Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition was recently updated with a new playable civilization, the United States.