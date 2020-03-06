GhostWire Tokyo has “an interesting parallel to DOOM Eternal”

Bethesda’s Senior Vice President at marketing and communications, Pete Hines, has shared a comment about GhostWire Tokyo during an interview with Kinda Funny.

Hines said that the game, currently in development at Japanese outlet Tango Gameworks, has “an interesting parallel to DOOM Eternal.”

“On both Deathloop and GhostWire, I’m really excited for you to see the game itself,” he shared, also mentioning the new IP from the creators of Dishonored.

“I won’t say anything now, but it does have an interesting parallel to DOOM Eternal that I’ll talk to you about once we show GhostWire that I’m curious if you picked up or noticed… After you see it, I’ll explain a little bit about it.”

Hines added that there’s “connective tissue (…) between those two things,” which is likely the narrative of having demons taking over Earth.

But there could be something more, that we could perhaps learn more about at the incoming E3 2020, where Bethesda is expected to host its usual media briefing despite the recent concerns involving the event.

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Official E3 Teaser Teased at the 2019 Bethesda Showcase, watch the trailer for Ghostwire: Tokyo, a new action-adventure game brought to you by the team at Tango Gameworks. Afte…

GhostWire Tokyo is a new action-adventure game from the makers of The Evil Within and survival horror veteran Shinji Mikami.

“After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil,” says the description of the E3 2019 teaser.

“Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before.”

The game has recently lost its creative director Ikumi Nakamura, who stole the show at E3 with her rather curious behavior during the presentation.