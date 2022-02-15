Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Evil Within studio announces mobile strategy game Hero Dice

It seems horror isn’t the only genre Tango Gameworks dabbles in. The developer, along with publisher ZeniMax Asia, just revealed Hero Dice. The mobile strategy game is launching this spring.

Gematsu shared some details about the game, including its “completely new board-style battle” gameplay. Hero Dice combines a few different strategy elements for its combat: you roll the dice like you would in a board game, battling from the spot where you land. Passing allies around the board lets you chain together attacks, and you can play cards with special effects as well. Your characters also have skills you can activate during turns, so it sounds like a combination of deliberate strategy and luck of the dice.

At the moment, Hero Dice is only planned to launch in Japan, with a spring release window. It’ll come to iOS via the App Store and Android via the Google Play Store when it does. All of Tango Gameworks’ titles have been global releases up to this point, so seeing Hero Dice localized outside of Japan in the future wouldn’t be surprising.

As for the studio’s other games, Ghostwire: Tokyo is next up to bat. A recent PlayStation showcase gave us an in-depth look at the game’s mechanics, and it confirmed the March 25 release date, along with an early access period starting March 22. Ghostwire: Tokyo is a timed exclusive, and it’s launching first on PlayStation 5 and PC.