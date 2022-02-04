Ghostwire: Tokyo preview provides an in-depth look at haunted Tokyo and fluid combat

The streets have been vacated in Tango Gameworks’ Ghostwire: Tokyo, replaced with an eerie fog and terrifying supernatural forces wandering around, creating a treacherous amount of exploration for protagonist Akito and spiritual partner, KK. During a preview event for Ghostwire, we sat down to check out 20 minutes of gameplay coverage, catching how Akito and KK work together through this hazardous environment, attempting to learn the truth of the dangerous supernatural threat while also exploring off the beaten path to socialize with Yokai.

The preview event gave us an extended look at the first-person active behind Ghostwire, watching Akito rip through various spirits using his three unique ethereal spells. The three spells Akito used were primarily elemental, giving him access to water, fire, and wind-based attacks.

If an enemy were to be stunned by Akito, he would use an electrifying wire attack to grab the core of the spirit, ripping them apart in a bright display of horrific energy, potentially doing it to multiple foes. Though Akito is still learning these skills, KK seems adept at what’s happening, and the partnership between them shines in their back-and-forth dialogue throughout the preview.

Image via Tango Gameworks

While the gameplay will be from a first-person perspective, Ghostwire doesn’t feel like a traditional shooter, with the spells Akito uses feeling more akin to fluid ranged attacks and an extension of hands. These set the stage for Ghostwire’s combat to feel weighty, with each encounter a problematic dance to overpower whichever spirit has crossed Akito’s path.

Image via Tango Gameworks

Tango Gameworks are the minds behind the horrifying The Evil Within series, and they can take that experience into Tokyo. Players can look forward to a refreshing take on the massive city. With the combat and environment the primary focus, we look forward to seeing how the more extensive campaign plays out when the game releases on March 25 to the PlayStation 5 and PC.