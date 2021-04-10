God of War creator states that Sony is creating a competitor to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass has been a massive success for Microsoft. The service continues to pick up big titles month after month, even if the game is created by a Sony-owned developer. Sony might be looking from the outside in wondering how it can capture the same success Microsoft has seen.

According to God of War creator David Jaffe, PlayStation is working on a product that would rival Xbox Game Pass. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Jaffe shared some insight he has heard from his sources. He stated: “We had the guy on the show yesterday that had made the petition to fire Jim Ryan and I was like, ‘dude, that’s way premature’ because Jim Ryan doesn’t owe anybody, Sony doesn’t owe anybody, the truth about what’s coming and what their counterpunch to Game Pass is.”

Jaffe continued: “What I can tell you is I know they are doing some stuff because I know people at Sony who have told me that they are doing some stuff. There will be a response to Game Pass.”

As of right now, Sony does have something quite similar to Xbox Game Pass. Actually, Sony might have two. PlayStation Now offers its subscribers a curated list of titles to play from just like Xbox Game Pass as well as many PS3 titles that can be streamed to your PlayStation. On top of that, PlayStation Plus Collection offers a curated list of many Sony published titles and a few others on PS5 as well.

Jaffe stated that he doesn’t know exactly what Sony has planned, just that it does have some plan to counter Xbox Game Pass. He noted a patent Sony filed that would allow trophies to be awarded via emulation and suggested that Sony might offer backward compatibility with PS3, PS2, and PS1 games. However, that was just a guess based on a patent and he did state: “What it is we don’t know.”