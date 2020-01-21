Godfall leaks 6-second gameplay featuring combat

A 6-second gameplay video grabbed from Godfall has leaked and is revealing more information about how combat works. The game was announced at The Game Awards 2019 last December and has made a name for being the first title officially in development for PlayStation 5, alongside a PC release planned day and date exclusively on Epic Games Store.

The gameplay has been leaked on Reddit by user YeaQuarterDongIng, and you can watch it below.

[GodFall] [Video] – Combat Footage (A Fraction of the footage from an Unreleased Trailer I have) r/PS4: The largest PlayStation 4 community on the internet. Your hub for everything related to PS4 including games, news, reviews, discussion …

While it’s rather slow and not very consistent in terms of frame rate, the gameplay reveals next-gen looking visuals thanks to spectacular lighting and particle effects. The footage has most likely been recorded from a PC build.

We can see our character will be required to face multiple enemies at a time, with a feeling of souls-like heavy combat. The parrying mechanics have been included in this “looter slasher,” as it has been dubbed by developer CounterPlay. Looting mechanics are not a part of the video, though.

Publisher Gearbox has described Godfall as “set in a bright fantasy universe,” that will make gamers “utilize melee combat for hunting for loot, donning legendary armor sets, and pursuing vicious enemies.” It’s releasing in 2020.