Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition includes even more cars

Gran Turismo 7 will grace PS5 and PS4 next year, launching on March 4, 2022. If you’re champing at the bit for Polyphony Digital’s next simulation racing game, good news – some special editions were just announced.

The first Gran Turismo launched in 1997, so a 25th Anniversary Edition will be leading the charge next year. As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, this edition includes 1,100,000 worth of in-game credits, 30 avatars from Gran Turismo partners and manufacturers, and the official soundtrack. Perhaps most important to driving aficionados are the bonus cars: you’ll get a Toyota GR Yaris and Castrol Tom’s Supra, Porsche 917K Living Legend, and the stealth model Mazda RX-VISION GT3 Concept. Buy it physically, and that’ll all come packaged in a steelbook case too. You’ll get a PS5 disc, plus a voucher for the PS4 version of the game. That’ll run you $89.99 / £89.99 altogether.

You can also pre-order the 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes all of the above, but with an additional 5,000 in-game credits. It’s an all-digital version (so no steelbook case), but it still entitles you to the game on both PS5 and PS4. It’s the same price as the physical edition: $89.99 / £89.99.

Additionally, you can simply pre-order the game’s Launch Edition on PS5 at no extra cost – that’s $69.99 / £69.99. This will get you 100,000 in-game credits and the Toyota Yaris, Porsche 917K, and Mazda GT3 mentioned before, but the Tom’s Supra is for the 25th Anniversary editions only. Finally, if you decide to purchase the game digitally on PS4 for $59.99 / £59.99, you can upgrade to the PS5 version for 10 bucks, as has been common for cross-gen PlayStation games.

No matter which edition you choose, you only have about six months to go before you can take a lap with Gran Turismo 7. If you want to keep the hype train going, you can check out a full list of all cars included in the game.