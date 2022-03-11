Gran Turismo 7 update 1.06 fixes several bugs, adds a new one

Gran Turismo 7’s first update since release, version 1.06, has added a couple of new features — namely a wind indicator on the race display, 64 new music tracks — and a whole string of fixes and tweaks (see a full list here). But it also added a new bug, making the game more difficult for many players.

According to a “known issues” news piece posted on the Gran-Turismo website, shortly after the 1.06 patch notes, there is now a big whereby “In certain events of the Licenses, Mission Challenges, and Circuit Experience, the specified tires are not equipped on the vehicle and as a result, their difficulty is increased.”

Related: Best tires to use in Gran Turismo 7

As far as we can tell, what this means is that on all Dirt Driving license tests, on all off-road missions (for example, the Magic Mountain Jeep Night Safari mission, or the Beyond The Horizon American Wilderness mission), and on all off-road Circuit Experiences your vehicle is fitted with Comfort, Sports, or Racing tires instead of Dirt tires. This was not the case before GT7 update 1.06, when they had Dirt tires.

Interestingly, in at least some such challenges on wet surfaces, vehicles have never been fitted with wet tires. Whether this is a related bug or whether it was meant to be that way is not known. Polyphony has promised to fix this issue, and several others, in a future update.